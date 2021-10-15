Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Strasbourg play host to Saint-Etienne in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg are currently in 12th place, while struggling Saint-Etienne are bottom of the table and remain winless.

Can Saint-Etienne pick up their first win of the season or will Strasbourg condemn them to more problems?

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Strasbourg began their 2021-22 campaign badly, picking up just one point in their first three games.

Since then, however, they’ve leveled out a bit. They’ve won three of their last six games, and most recently drew with Montpellier.

To really move up the table, though, their defense needs to tighten up. With 14 goals conceded, they currently have a negative goal difference.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne look to be in major trouble right now. They currently sit bottom of the table and have yet to pick up a win.

More worryingly, Whabi Khazri’s 94th-minute penalty against Lyon was the only thing that stopped them from being on a six-game losing streak, and was just their eighth goal this season.

With other teams beginning to pull away, the pressure may now be mounting upon boss Claude Puel.

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with two wins for Strasbourg, three for Saint-Etienne, and one draw in the last six meetings.

Strasbourg form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Strasbourg

Lebo Mothiba is out for Strasbourg, while two other players are suspended.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adrien Thomasson, Alexander Djiku

Saint-Etienne

Three players are injured for the visitors, while Miguel Trauco is also expected to miss out after playing for Peru in recent international games.

Injured: Aimen Moueffek, Gabriel Silva, Yvann Macon

Doubtful: Miguel Trauco

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matz Sels, Ibrahima Sissoko, Gerzino Nyamsi, Maxime Le Marchand, Frederic Guilbert, Sanjin Prcic, Jean Eudes Aholou, Anthony Caci, Dimitri Lienard, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Etienne Green, Mahdi Camara, Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Yvan Neyou, Zaydou Youssouf, Romain Hamouma, Ryad Boudebouz, Denis Bouanga, Wahbi Khazri

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Saint-Etienne’s form thus far has been diabolical, and although Strasbourg are not one of Ligue 1’s best sides, they should still have enough to win.

Saint-Etienne will be hopeful of a resurgence at some stage, but time might be running out for Claude Puel, and a loss here could prove to be the end of the line.

Also Read

With everything considered, a home win is the prediction.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-0 Saint-Etienne

Edited by Peter P