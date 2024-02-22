Strasbourg vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Feb 22, 2024 19:39 GMT
Strasbourg and Brestois face off in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Strasbourg and Stade Brestois go head-to-head at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday (February 24).

Strasbourg are coming off a 3-1 defeat to Lorient at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday. Patrick Vieira’s men have lost three straight league games, conceding eight goals and scoring three, since a 1-1 draw with Clermont Foot on January 28.

With 25 points from 22 games, they are tenth in Ligue 1, level on points with 11th-placed Olympique Lyon.

Meanwhile, Brestois returned to winning ways with a slender 1-0 win over Marseille at the Stade Francis-Le Ble. Before that, Eric Roy’s side were on a four-games winless streak, crashing out of the Coupe de France with a 3-1 defeat to PSG on February 7.

Brestois have enjoyed an impressive campaign, though, sitting second in Ligue 1 with 40 points from 22 games, one point above third-placed OGC Nice.

Strasbourg vs Stade Brestois Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In their last 16 meetings, Strasbourg lead 7-3.
  • Strasbourg are winless in five Ligue 1 games since the turn of the year, losing three, since ending 2023 with three wins.
  • Brest are unbeaten in 11 league games, winning seven, since a 2-0 defeat to Monaco in November.

Strasbourg vs Stade Brestois Prediction

Considering recent results between Strasbourg and Brestois, expect a cagey affair. The two sides should cancel out each othe out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Brestois

Strasbourg vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than three bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters.)

