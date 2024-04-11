Strasbourg vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Strasbourg will host Stade Reims at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have struggled in the league this season but now look set to avoid the drop. They played out a goalless draw against Toulouse last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the match.

Strasbourg sit 12th in the league table with 33 points from 28 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Stade Reims, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in the league this year and are falling behind in the race for continental football. Like their opponents, they played out a goalless draw in their last match, facing off against Nice in a rather low-key affair at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 40 points picked up so far and will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Strasbourg vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Strasbourg and Reims. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 30 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

Reims have scored 35 goals in the French top flight this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the league table.

Five of Le Racing's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

Strasbourg vs Stade Reims Prediction

Strasbourg have won two of their last three games after going winless in their six games prior. They have, however, lost four of their last five home league games and could struggle here.

Reims are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last five games on the road but should be able to pick up a point here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Stade Reims

Strasbourg vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)