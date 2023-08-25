Strasbourg vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Strasbourg and Toulouse go head-to-head at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

Patrick Vieira’s men failed to win both home and away meetings between the sides in the league last season and will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors.

Strasbourg were handed their first defeat of the season last Sunday when they were beaten 3-0 by Monaco at the Stade Louis II.

Prior to that, Vieira’s side kicked off the new Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyon on August 13 courtesy of goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Lebo Mothiba.

Strasbourg now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last three league matches, picking up two wins and one draw since the start of May.

Toulouse, on the other hand, turned in a resilient team performance last Saturday as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Nantes in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 curtain-raiser on August 13 courtesy of second-half strikes from Zakaria Aboukhlal and Rasmus Nicolaisen.

With last weekend’s result, Toulouse have now gone unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 matches, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Lens on May 2.

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the teams, Strasbourg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Toulouse have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Toulouse have failed to win four of their last five Ligue 1 away games against Strasbourg, losing three and claiming one draw since January 2008.

Vieira’s men are unbeaten in their last three home matches in the league, picking up two wins and one draw since April’s 2-1 loss against Lyon.

Toulouse are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, claiming two wins and five draws since May’s defeat at the hands of Lens.

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Prediction

The last seven meetings between Strasbourg and Toulouse have produced a combined 27 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Stade de la Meinau. Toulouse are unbeaten in their last six away games in the league and we see them doing just enough to earn a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Toulouse

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last nine clashes)