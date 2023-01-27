Strasbourg vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Strasbourg will host Toulouse at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday (January 29) in Ligue 1.

The hosts have endured a highly underwhelming campaign and look like a shadow of the side that contended for European football last season. They have, however, begun life under new manager Mathieu Le Scornet on a positive note, most recently picking up a 2-1 win at Olympique Lyonnais. Strasbourg are 16th in the league table with 15 points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, after a torrid finish to 2022, Toulouse have performed superbly in the new year and are now pushing for the top half of the standings. They played out a 1-1 draw against Stade Brestois in their last league game before beating Ajaccio 2-0 in the cup last weekend to advance to the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

The visitors are 12th in the Ligue 1 standings with 23 points.

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Strasbourg and Toulouse. The hosts have won 11 times and lost thrice.

There have been six draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in the fixture since 2005.

Strasbourg are the only Ligue 1 side this season without a win at home.

Toulouse have picked up seven points on the road in the league this season. Only Angers and Auxerre (4) have picked up fewer.

Les Violets have scored 29 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the standings.

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Prediction

Strasbourg are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings following a four-game losing run. They are, however, winless at home this season and could struggle again.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four. They have won their last two away games and should extend that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Toulouse

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)

