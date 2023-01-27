Strasbourg vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Strasbourg will host Toulouse at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday (January 29) in Ligue 1.
The hosts have endured a highly underwhelming campaign and look like a shadow of the side that contended for European football last season. They have, however, begun life under new manager Mathieu Le Scornet on a positive note, most recently picking up a 2-1 win at Olympique Lyonnais. Strasbourg are 16th in the league table with 15 points from 19 games.
Meanwhile, after a torrid finish to 2022, Toulouse have performed superbly in the new year and are now pushing for the top half of the standings. They played out a 1-1 draw against Stade Brestois in their last league game before beating Ajaccio 2-0 in the cup last weekend to advance to the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
The visitors are 12th in the Ligue 1 standings with 23 points.
Strasbourg vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Strasbourg and Toulouse. The hosts have won 11 times and lost thrice.
- There have been six draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in the fixture since 2005.
- Strasbourg are the only Ligue 1 side this season without a win at home.
- Toulouse have picked up seven points on the road in the league this season. Only Angers and Auxerre (4) have picked up fewer.
- Les Violets have scored 29 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the standings.
Strasbourg vs Toulouse Prediction
Strasbourg are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings following a four-game losing run. They are, however, winless at home this season and could struggle again.
Toulouse, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four. They have won their last two away games and should extend that streak this weekend.
Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Toulouse
Strasbourg vs Toulouse Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)