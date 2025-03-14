The action continues in round 26 of Ligue 1 as Strasbourg and Toulouse square off at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday. Liam Rosenior’s hosts secured a 2-1 victory in January’s reverse fixture.

Strasbourg continued their push for European qualification with a 1-0 victory over Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday. Rosenior’s side have gone five back-to-back games without defeat, winning four, scoring six goals and keeping five clean sheets.

Strasbourg have picked up 40 points from 25 matchesr to sit seventh in the standings, two points behind sixth-placed Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Toulouse were denied a third consecutive victory for the first time since November following 1-1 draw with AS Monaco at the Stadium de Toulouse last time out.

Before that, Carles Martinez’s men had snapped their six-game winless run, courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Le Havre on February 23, one week before seeing off Angers 4-0 at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

With 34 points from 25 matches, Toulouse are 10th in Ligue 1 but could move into eighth with all three points.

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg holds a clear upper hand in the fixture, leading 15-4.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in five home matches, winning three, since December.

Toulouse are on a run of six consecutive away games without defeat across competitions, winning four since 2-0 loss at AS Monaco in December.

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Prediction

Strasbourg have put together a solid run of form of late and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they continue their quest for European football. While Toulouse have been tough to crack on the road, expect Rosenior’s men to take the win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Toulouse

Strasbourg vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings.

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven encounters.)

