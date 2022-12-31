Strasbourg vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2023

Strasbourg host Troyes at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Monday, looking to pick up their second win of the season.

With 11 points from 16 games, Julien Stéphan's side are second from bottom in the league table, having won just once in their campaign so far - a 3-2 win over Angers on matchday 10 in October.

More recently, though, Strasbourg were beaten 2-1 by PSG in their first match after the mid-season break, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a 96th-minute winning penalty for the champions.

Troyes, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, winning just two more games and collecting four more points than Strasbourg.

Since beating Clermont Foot 3-1 in September, Patrick Kisnorbo's side are winless in their last eight games, drawing five times and losing thrice.

Strasbourg vs Troyes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 16 encounters between the sides, Strasbourg have won eight times, losing only thrice.

Last season, Strasbourg and Troyes played out 1-1 draws home and away.

Strasbourg have not lost any of their last six Ligue 1 home games against Troyes - they have only hosted Red Star (14) and Ajaccio (9) in the top-flight more often without ever losing.

Strasbourg have 11 points after 16 games - 43 of 61 teams with that total or less at this stage of Ligue 1 have ended up getting relegated.

Strasbourg have won 10 of their last 14 Ligue 1 matches played in January.

Troyes have lost each of their last five opening games of a calendar year in Ligue 1 - last avoiding defeat in such a match in January 2006 in a 1-1 draw St Etienne.

This will be the first time since January 2001 that Strasbourg and Troyes will in Ligue 1 without either of the two teams being a promoted club.

Strasbourg vs Troyes Prediction

Neither team have covered themselves in glory so far this season, accounting for just four wins between them in 32 combined games.

Strasbourg will be confident of their chances considering their record against Troyes but their current form doesn't hold them in good stead.

A third consecutive draw between the sides seems likely.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Troyes

Strasbourg vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes