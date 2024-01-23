Streamer Adin Ross gifts IShowSpeed Jacob and Co. watch from the Cristiano Ronaldo line worth $150,000

American online streamer Adin Ross recently gifted IShowSpeed a Cristiano Ronaldo line watch from Jacob & Co. on his birthday.

Darren Watkins, who's more popular by his online name IShowSpeed, is a huge fan of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, his fellow online streamer, Adin Ross gifted him a special Cristiano Ronaldo watch named the 'Flight of CR7' on his birthday.

According to MARCA, the 'Flight of CR7' watch is made by Jacob & Co. and its value is estimated to be around $150,000. A video of Adin Ross gifting IShowSpeed the Cristiano Ronaldo watch has found its way to the internet.

In the video, IShowSpeed can be seen giving a loud and incredibly happy reaction to the gift. After receiving the gift, the online streamer is also seen thanking Adin Ross for the gift.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jacob and Co. have an exclusive line of luxury watches named CR7 Epic X. According to the Robb Report, the watch brand also gave the Portuguese forward a $1.8 million watch in November, last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo issues an apology after Al-Nassr's China tour gets postponed

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a public apology to all of his Chinese fans after Al-Nassr's tour of the nation got postponed on January 23 (Tuesday) as a result of him being injured.

The former Manchester United star is currently suffering from a muscle injury due to which he could not have taken part in the two games.

The Saudi Pro League side was going to face Shanghai Shenhua on January 24 (Wednesday) and Zheijang on January 28 (Sunday). However, the friendly games will now be rearranged. The former Real Madrid forward said (via the GOAL):

"As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries. So I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour."

He added:

"I felt that I am always special here. I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way. We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and be back here."

The Portuguese forward's injury has also put his participation in Al-Nassr's match against Inter Miami in doubt. The Saudi Arabia side will play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1 (Thursday) at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.