Strikers who have failed to meet the expectations at their clubs

David Kinyua FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.50K // 21 Sep 2018, 13:23 IST

Some players have had their fair share of misfortune when it comes to putting the ball into the back of the net. In the Premier League, we have witnessed hefty fees being paid for strikers, many of those end up failing to justify their price tag. For such strikers, there is often a plethora of reasons why they were unable to replicate the kind of form which commanded those hefty transfer values. One of the most famous examples is Chelsea's £50 million pound signing of Fernando Torres from Liverpool who had a forgettable spell in West London.

Failed moves of this nature always remind us that money is not the only means to succeed in football even though it is an important component of modern football today. Also, there can be many angles as to why a player did not succeed at a particular club even though his or her arrival was seen with huge expectations. Such moves are also used by rival fans for banter and such sagas are not easy to forget Here is a list of strikers who have failed to perform well for their clubs in the English Premier League:

1. Roberto Soldado

The Spaniard struggle at White Hart Lane

After the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a world record fee of £100 million from Tottenham, the money was seen as a way to strengthen the overall squad. Daniel Levy decided to invest the money wisely by signing Roberto Soldado from Valencia. All hope was placed on Roberto Soldado to do what he does best- scores goals. The Spanish striker was expected to translate his form from La Liga to the shores of England which saw him score an impressive 81 goals in 141 appearances. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

The Premier League was proving too difficult to adopt for the £27m striker. Six goals to his name in a Tottenham shirt, in his first season, was perhaps the reason why Mauricio Pochettino dropped him to the bench. In 2015, Roberto Soldado was sold to Villareal however, it was clear that the Soldado people knew from Valencia was long gone. Now 33 years old, it is safe to say that he will not be representing a top club in Europe anymore. He is now plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahçe S.K.

