Strømsgodset vs Tromsø Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Strømsgodset will host Tromsø at the Marienlyst Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be desperate to cause an upset and avoid defeat this weekend in hopes of bouncing back from what has been an abysmal season thus far.

Strømsgodset’s 1-0 loss to Viking last time out marked their seventh consecutive loss and their 10th in the league this season after only 12 games played. The Rødgata Boys currently sit in second-to-last place in the league table and are on course for certain relegation should they fail to turn things around in the coming weeks.

Tromsø, meanwhile, are in brilliant form with last week's 1-0 win over 10-man Molde marking their seventh consecutive league victory, and they are now within 11 points of the league leaders Viking despite having three games in hand.

The visitors had a tough start to the season but have now found good form and will be keen to continue riding on that wave to push even higher up the league table in hopes of earning European qualification by season's end.

Strømsgodset vs Tromsø Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 51 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Strømsgodset have won 17 of those games, 10 have ended in draws while Tromsø have won the remaining 24.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have won four of the last five meetings with Sunday's hosts.

Godset have the third-worst offensive and second-worst defensive records in the Norwegian top flight this season, having scored only 14 goals and conceded 26 in just 12 games.

Gutan have picked up 13 points on the road in the Eliteserien this term. Only Viking (16) have managed more.

Strømsgodset vs Tromsø Prediction

The hosts are heavy underdogs going into the weekend and will need something special to get a result against a side in much better form.

Tromsø will be confident to get all three points on Sunday and will only need to avoid complacency and take advantage of their goalscoring opportunities to come away from the Marienlyst Stadion with a win.

Prediction: Strømsgodset 0 -2 Tromsø

Strømsgodset vs Tromsø Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tromsø to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

