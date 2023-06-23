Stromsgodset vs Bodo Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2023

Stromsgodset will welcome league leaders Bodo Glimt to the Marienlyst Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing. Herman Stengel scored his first goal of the season and his 68th-minute penalty helped them record a 1-0 away win. After a win in their campaign opener, they have just two wins to their name in the nine games since.

The visitors are the only team to have gone unbeaten in the league this season. They are on a seven-game winning run in the league at the moment and recorded a 3-0 home win over HamKam in their previous outing. Amahl Pellegrino bagged a three-minute brace and Hugo Vetlesen added the third goal in the 79th minute.

Stromsgodset vs Bodo Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 37 times in all competitions since 1994. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 20 wins. The hosts have 10 wins to their name and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the hosts, including friendlies, recording eight wins in that period.

Bodo Climt recorded a 4-2 win at Sunday's venue when they last met in the league in November.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last 18 league matches.

The visitors have the best attacking and defensive records in the league this season, scoring 32 goals in 11 games and conceding just nine times in that period.

The visitors have a 100% record in their travels in the league, scoring 13 goals and conceding four in five games.

Bodo have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight meetings against the hosts.

Stromsgodset vs Bodo Glimt Prediction

Godset have endured a slow start to their league campaign, with just three wins from 10 games. Interestingly, two of their three wins have come at home. They are winless against the visitors since 2018, though their last three triumphs over Bodo Glimt have come at home.

Glimt have dropped points just once in 11 games in the league this season, winning their last seven games on the trot. They have a 100% record in their travels this season and look to be in good touch at the moment.

Considering the visitors' impressive form and recent record against the hosts, we expect them to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Stromsgodset 1-2 Bodo Glimt

Stromsgodset vs Bodo Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo Glimt

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Amahl Pellegrinoto score or assist any time - Yes

