Stromsgodset vs HamKam Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Stromsgodset and HamKam square off in an Eliteserien round nine clash on Saturday at Marienlyst Stadion.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat at Sandefjord last weekend. Evangelos Patoulidis and Darrell Tibell's first-half goals gave Sandefjord a 2-0 lead at the break before Jakob Dunsby made it 3-0 three minutes into the second half. Herman Stengel and Jonas Therkelsen reduced arrears for Stromgodset, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

HamKam, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Molde. First-half goals from Alwande Roaldsoy and Veton Berisha ensured that the game was level at the break before Snorre Nilsen netted the winner seven minutes into the second half.

The win saw HamKam climb to 13th in the standings, with eight points from as many games, while Stromgodset are two points worse off and directly beneath them.

Stromsgodset vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

HamKam have five wins from their last 13 head-to-head games with Stromsgodset, losing three.

Their most recent clash in September was a 1-1 draw.

Their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Stromgodset have lost five of their last six games, winning one.

Four of HamKam's last five league games have been level at the break.

Seven of Stromgodset's eight league games this term have produced at least three goals, with six games witnessing goals at both ends.

Stromsgodset vs HamKam Prediction

Stromsgodset are the pre-game favourites, but a win is far from guaranteed. They have lost the last four home games and are winless in five head-to-head matches at home, losing three.

HamKam, for their part, were winless in six in the league following their opening day victory over Kristiansund. They ended that streak with a victory over Molde and are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since August.

Both sides are relegation rivals, but Stromsgodset should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Stromsgodset 2-1 HamKam

Stromsgodset vs HamKam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stromsgodset to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More