Stromsgodset vs HamKam Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Stromsgodset and HamKam square off in an Eliteserien round nine clash on Saturday at Marienlyst Stadion.
The hosts will look to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat at Sandefjord last weekend. Evangelos Patoulidis and Darrell Tibell's first-half goals gave Sandefjord a 2-0 lead at the break before Jakob Dunsby made it 3-0 three minutes into the second half. Herman Stengel and Jonas Therkelsen reduced arrears for Stromgodset, but an equaliser wasn't to be.
HamKam, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Molde. First-half goals from Alwande Roaldsoy and Veton Berisha ensured that the game was level at the break before Snorre Nilsen netted the winner seven minutes into the second half.
The win saw HamKam climb to 13th in the standings, with eight points from as many games, while Stromgodset are two points worse off and directly beneath them.
Stromsgodset vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- HamKam have five wins from their last 13 head-to-head games with Stromsgodset, losing three.
- Their most recent clash in September was a 1-1 draw.
- Their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Stromgodset have lost five of their last six games, winning one.
- Four of HamKam's last five league games have been level at the break.
- Seven of Stromgodset's eight league games this term have produced at least three goals, with six games witnessing goals at both ends.
Stromsgodset vs HamKam Prediction
Stromsgodset are the pre-game favourites, but a win is far from guaranteed. They have lost the last four home games and are winless in five head-to-head matches at home, losing three.
HamKam, for their part, were winless in six in the league following their opening day victory over Kristiansund. They ended that streak with a victory over Molde and are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since August.
Both sides are relegation rivals, but Stromsgodset should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Stromsgodset 2-1 HamKam
Stromsgodset vs HamKam Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Stromsgodset to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals