Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025 

Stromsgodset and Haugesund will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 16 clash on Sunday (August 3rd). The game will be played at Marienlyst Stadion.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Bodo/Glimt in midweek. Hakon Evjen broke the deadlock in the 13th-minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Haugesund, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to HamKam. They were two goals down at the break, with Gard Simenstad and Kristian Lien scoring in the 23rd and 28th minutes respectively. Moses Mawa made it three goals 10 minutes into the second half.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them at the foot of the standings with just two points from 16 games. Stromsgodset are four points better off and directly above them in the table.

Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stromsgodset have 19 wins from the last 40 head-to-head games. Haugesund were victorious 11 times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Stromsgodset claimed a 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

The last four head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Godset have won their last 11 league games on the bounce.

Haugesund have conceded two goals or more in 11 of their last 13 games across competitions.

Stromsgodset have conceded at least two goals in 12 of their last 14 league games.

Four of Godset's last five league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Prediction

Two of the worst sides in the league will square off, knowing that they are both likely going to play second division football next season. Stromsgodset's hopes of survival are somewhat better, as they are 11 points away from safety.

Haugesund, for their part, have even worse chances. They are winless in the league this term and have not won a game this season. They have scored just one goal in their last nine league games.

Ad

Both sides have struggled throughout the campaign and they might aim for victory here for a much-needed boost. We back the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Stromsgodset 2-1 Haugesund

Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stromsgodset to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More