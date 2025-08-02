Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025 

Stromsgodset and Haugesund will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 16 clash on Sunday (August 3rd). The game will be played at Marienlyst Stadion.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Bodo/Glimt in midweek. Hakon Evjen broke the deadlock in the 13th-minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Haugesund, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to HamKam. They were two goals down at the break, with Gard Simenstad and Kristian Lien scoring in the 23rd and 28th minutes respectively. Moses Mawa made it three goals 10 minutes into the second half.
The loss left them at the foot of the standings with just two points from 16 games. Stromsgodset are four points better off and directly above them in the table.
Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Stromsgodset have 19 wins from the last 40 head-to-head games. Haugesund were victorious 11 times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Stromsgodset claimed a 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture.
- The last four head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Godset have won their last 11 league games on the bounce.
- Haugesund have conceded two goals or more in 11 of their last 13 games across competitions.
- Stromsgodset have conceded at least two goals in 12 of their last 14 league games.
- Four of Godset's last five league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Prediction
Two of the worst sides in the league will square off, knowing that they are both likely going to play second division football next season. Stromsgodset's hopes of survival are somewhat better, as they are 11 points away from safety.
Haugesund, for their part, have even worse chances. They are winless in the league this term and have not won a game this season. They have scored just one goal in their last nine league games.
Both sides have struggled throughout the campaign and they might aim for victory here for a much-needed boost. We back the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Stromsgodset 2-1 Haugesund
Stromsgodset vs Haugesund Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Stromsgodset to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals