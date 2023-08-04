Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2023

Stromsgodset and Valerenga will battle for three points at the Marienlyst Stadion in an Eliteserien matchday 19 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Aalesund last week. Bjorn Kristensen scored the match-winner in injury time to help his side claim maximum points.

Valerenga, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat against Sandefjord on home turf despite initially taking the lead. All five goals in the game came after the break, with Filip Ottosson scoring and providing two assists, one of which was for Franklin Nyenetue's injury-time winner.

The defeat saw the Bohemians drop to second-from-bottom in the standings, having garnered 11 points from 15 games. Valerenga sit in the 10th spot with 20 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th meeting between the two sides. Stromsgodset have 17 wins to their name, while Valerenga were victorious on 16 occasions with 11 previous games ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2023 when Stromsgodset claimed a 1-0 away win.

Seven of Stromsgodset's last eight games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Valerenga are winless in their last eight league games, losing seven games in this sequence.

Four of Stromsgodset's last five league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Six of Valerenga's last seven games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Stromsgodset's last six games in all competitions have produced more goals in the first half than the second.

Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Prediction

Valerenga are already looking like early candidates for relegation unless they turn around their patchy form quickly.

Stromsgodset, for their part, have also been inconsistent but will fancy their chances against a side that have lost seven of their last eight league games.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Stromsgodset 1-0 Valerenga

Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stromsgodset to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Seven of Stromsgodset's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Stromsgodset's last five league games have produced less than three goals).