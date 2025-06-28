Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stromsgodset and Valerenga lock horns at the Marienlyst Stadion on Sunday. Dag-Eilev Fagermo’s men have lost each of their five home games in the league and will be looking to stop the rot this weekend.

Stromsgodset were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 5-0 hammering at the hands of KFUM Oslo when the two sides squared off last Sunday.

Fagermo’s side have lost five games on the bounce, conceding 15 goals and scoring three since a 3-2 victory over Sarpsborg on April 27.

Stromsgodset have picked up just six points from their 10 Eliteserien matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, only above last-placed Haugesund with one point.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Valerenga continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Molde last time out.

Geir Bakke’s men have now failed to win five of their most recent six Eliteserien matches, losing four and claiming one draw since the start of May.

With 11 points from their 11 league matches, Valerenga are currently 12th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed HamKam just above the dotted line.

Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Stromsgodset boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Valerenga have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Bakke’s men are unbeaten in three of their most recent four visits to the Marienlyst Stadion, picking up two wins and one draw since November 2022.

Stromsgodset currently hold the division’s worst home record, having lost each of their five games at home while conceding 11 goals and scoring three so far.

Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Prediction

Stromsgodset and Valerenga have struggled for results this season and will be looking to begin their turnaround with a morale-boosting result this weekend.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils at the Marienlyst Stadion.

Prediction: Stromsgodset 1-1 Valerenga

Stromsgodset vs Valerenga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Valerenga’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

