“Stronger than Ronaldo” – Ex-Portugal striker lavishes praise on Premier League-linked forward

Former Portugal international Rui Aguas has labeled Goncalo Ramos a 'stronger' option for Portugal over Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old has been called up to the Selecao by manager Roberto Martinez for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. Ramos, who scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 last-16 win against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is also in the squad.

Aguas, a three-time Primeira Liga winner with SL Benfica, believes Ramos brings a lot more to the table than the Al-Nassr centre-forward. He told Jornal de Noticias (h/t HITC):

"(Ramos has made) a huge leap. (He has) clear potential. Physical, technical, a guy who plays in the air like you don’t normally see nowadays. He’s very complete and he participates defensively. He is the player I most identify with since I stopped playing."

Aguas added:

“Goncalo is stronger (than Ronaldo), because he fills much more space. He is a player with incredible mobility. In finishing, (Ronaldo) is above almost everyone in the world. Cristiano brings experience."

The former Portugal international, who played 31 times for Portugal as a striker between 1985 and 1993, concluded:

"Goncalo brings the physical freshness that gives him the possibility of being one more (to help out the defence), when the team loses the ball. That, Cristiano does not do."

Ramos to succeed Cristiano?

Ronaldo, 38, is at the dusk of his playing career. He no longer has the speed or agility he boasted during his heyday and is seen by many as a liability when defending.

Ramos, meanwhile, has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 games for SL Benfica in all competitions this term. The 21-year-old has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United (h/t GiveMeSport).

He is believed to have a €120 million release clause in his contract that expires only in the summer of 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message on social media after linking up with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo was pleased to return to the international fray with Portugal earlier this week.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a series of photos where he is training with his national teammates ahead of the two Euro 2024 qualifiers this month. He captioned the tweet with a message that read (as translated from Portuguese):

"Very happy to return to our national team and be able to represent Portugal again!"

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏼 Muito feliz por voltar à nossa seleção e poder representar novamente Portugal! Muito feliz por voltar à nossa seleção e poder representar novamente Portugal!🇵🇹🙌🏼 https://t.co/TuVSZ4D8as

The former Real Madrid forward is edging towards becoming the first player in men's international football to reach 200 appearances. He currently has 196 to his name.

After the game against Liechtenstein in Lisbon, A Selecao will play against Luxembourg away from home on 26 March.

