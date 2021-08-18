Strongest Manchester United XI for the 2021-2022 campaign

Manchester United started off their 2021-2022 campaign dazzling Old Trafford with a combination of free-flowing football and individual brilliance against Leeds United.

The performance was reminiscence of the 6-2 hiding they dished to the same opposition in the previous campaign. There was no stopping the Red Devils even when the visitors pulled a goal back.

In United's opener against Leeds this season, a few things were observed. First, the Red Devils showcased how solid of a partnership Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can be.

The duo were involved in all four goals, with Pogba contributing an impressive four assists and Fernandes scoring only the third hat-trick by a Manchester United player since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management in 2013.

Last Saturday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played a 4-3-3 formation, with Pogba on the left side of the attack as opposed to his preferred left central midfield role.

There were questions about Solskjaer's team selection, particularly Daniel James over Jadon Sancho.

Of course, different oppositions present a different kind of challenge. However, judging by how United have played in the past, their best bet would be the preferred 4-3-3 formation with either two midfielders at the base or two forward thinking ones.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

The more experienced De Gea can still put in a good shift with Henderson on his trail.

De Gea has been a top goalkeeper for the better part of the last 10 years. He has multiple player of the year awards.

At a time when Manchester United were short of world class talent, he was the figure in goal that stood out.

His athleticism and amazing saves in the 2015-2017 period had some touting him as the very best in the world. Given his history and experience, he gets the nod over Dean Henderson.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun Panchadar