With just ten days left for the start of UEFA Euro 2020, football fans are gearing up for one of the most anticipated competitions in world sports this summer.

Belgium will once again head into a major tournament as one of the favorites.

Belgium finished third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and have once again assembled a very strong squad capable of going all the way in the Euros. Roberto Martinez's squad is littered with some of the world's best footballers, including Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard.

Belgium have been heavily tipped to qualify at the top of a group containing Denmark, Finland and Russia. The Euros are, however, known for throwing up a number of surprise results and upsets.

Roberto Martinez will therefore use the next ten days to assess his squad and pick the strongest starting XI ahead of their opening fixture against Russia on June 13. The former Everton boss has preferred to play a 3-5-2 formation during his time as manager of Belgium.

On that note, let's take a look at the strongest possible starting XI for Belgium at UEFA Euro 2020.

#11 Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Belgium v Wales - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

The Real Madrid shot-stopper has amassed over 80 international caps for Belgium since making his debut for his country in 2011. Courtois has represented Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Courtois won the Golden Glove award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Thibaut Courtois has basically completed goalkeeping:



✋🇪🇸 Zamora trophy and league titles in Spain

✋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Golden glove and league titles in England

✋🇧🇪 GOTY and league title in Belgium

🏆 Golden Glove at the World Cup for best keeper pic.twitter.com/PCS7QFx2hp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 17, 2020

The 29-year-old endured a difficult debut campaign at Real Madrid in 2018-19, but was arguably the club's best player the very next season as they won La Liga. Thibaut Courtois has been Belgium's undisputed No.1 for the last decade and is certain to keep his place in the starting line-up at Euro 2020.

# 10 Right centre-back: Jason Denayer (Lyon)

Belgium v Wales - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

A product of Manchester City's youth system, Jason Denayer spent much of his career on loan at various clubs before joining French side Lyon in 2018. The 25-year-old has become a key member of Lyon's squad in his three seasons with the club, and played a vital role in their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Jason Denayer is unlikely to start for Belgium should Roberto Martinez decide to play a back four, but will slot into right centre-back if the Spanish manager sticks to a 3-5-2 formation.

