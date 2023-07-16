Struga vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2023

Struga will welcome Zalgiris to the Atina Bojađi Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first-round qualifiers on Tuesday.

The two teams played a goalless draw in the first leg in Lithuania last week, so it's all to play for in the decisive second leg. Struga were playing their first competitive match of the season and struggled a bit in the first leg as they had just four attempts on goal, with just two of them on target.

Zalgiris saw their winning run end after four games last week and it was also the first time that they had failed to score in five games. The visitors qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, becoming the first team from Lithuania to do so, and will look to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The hosts are in the European qualifiers for just the second time and were eliminated from the first round of the Conference League qualifiers last season.

Struga vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time on Tuesday. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, so both teams will look to open their goalscoring accounts against their opponents.

The hosts have played three games since the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, including two friendlies. They are winless in these games, scoring three times and conceding four goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, recording six wins and keeping four clean sheets.

Struga are winless in their last two home games, conceding two goals apiece in these matches.

The visitors are on a four-game winning run in their travels, scoring 12 goals while conceding just four times in these games.

Struga vs Zalgiris Prediction

The hosts have played just three games in European qualifiers, scoring two goals while conceding five times in that period. They are winless in their last four games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern.

The Green-Whites look to be in good touch at the moment and are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. They have made it past at least the first-round qualifiers in the last three seasons and, considering their current form and experience in the qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Struga 1-2 Zalgiris

Struga vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zalgiris to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mathias Oyewusi to score or assist any time - Yes