Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger AC prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

The second and third-placed sides of the Austrian Bundesliga meet on Sunday as Sturm Graz host Wolfsberger at Stadion Graz-Liebenau.

Die Schwoazn are trailing leaders RB Salzburg by nine points following their defeat to them last weekend.

Things are looking on the up for Wolfsberger, who've won each of their last three games to climb above Austria Wien.

Another victory this weekend would see them close the gap on Graz, whom they beat in the same fixture last season.

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Head-To-Head

Sturm Graz have won 18 of their last 38 clashes with Wolfsberger, who've beaten them a close 16 times during this period.

Each of their last two clashes, though, have gone Die Schwoazn's way, who won 7-2 on aggregate on their travels to Wolfsberg.

Wolfsberger, however, won 1-0 in their last visit to Graz.

Sturm Graz Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Wolfsberger Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Team News

Sturm Graz

The home side are dealing with a few casualties at the moment with seven players currently out injured, including long-term absentee Sandro Ingolitsch, who's recovering from cruciate ligament damage.

Alexander Prass and Alexandar Borkovic are both down with muscle problems.

Head coach Christian Ilzer will once again rely on the prolific strike duo of Jakob Jantscher and Kelvin Yeboah, who've struck 14 times between them, to produce the goods.

Injured: Stefan Hierländer, Alexander Prass, Otar Kiteishvili, Francisco Mwepu, Vincent Trummer, Alexandar Borkovic, Sandro Ingolitsch

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wolfsberger AC @WolfsbergerAC

Zum ganzen Vorbericht ⤵️

rzpelletswac.at/2021/10/29/6-s… 🗣 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐬 𝐉𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 vor dem Sonntagskracher gegen den SK Sturm Graz: „Am Sonntag wollen wir als Mannschaft überzeugen!“Zum ganzen Vorbericht ⤵️ 🗣 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐬 𝐉𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 vor dem Sonntagskracher gegen den SK Sturm Graz: „Am Sonntag wollen wir als Mannschaft überzeugen!“Zum ganzen Vorbericht ⤵️rzpelletswac.at/2021/10/29/6-s…

Wolfsberger

The club have confirmed on their official site that forward Tai Baribo is unlikely to play any part due to a muscle injury. It's a big blow considering he's their top-scorer with six goals.

Meanwhile, it opens up a chance for either Cheikhou Dieng or Dario Vizinger to join up with Thorsten Rocher in the attack.

Injured: Tai Baribo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Predicted XI

Strum Graz (4-3-1-2): Jörg Siebenhandl; Jusuf Gazibegović, Gregory Wüthrich, David Nemeth, Alexandar Borkovic; Andreas Kuen, Jon Stanković, Amadou Dante; Anderson Niangbo; Kelvin Yeboah, Jakob Jantscher.

Wolfsberger (4-1-2-1-2): Alexander Kofler; Adis Jasic, Dominik Baumgartner, Luka Lochoshvili, Amar Dedic; Mario Leitgeb; Eliel Peretz, Matthäus Taferner; Michael Liendl; Thorsten Röcher, Cheikhou Dieng.

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Prediction

It's a clash between two top-ranked sides in the Austrian league.

Although five points separate them in second and third place, there's no clear favorite here.

Sturm Graz have had their numbers in each of their last two clashes, but Wolfsberger are currently in good shape and it won't be as easy as before.

We're putting our money on a high-scoring draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-2 Wolfsberger

Edited by Shardul Sant