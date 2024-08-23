Sturm Graz vs Altach Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Sturm Graz and Altach will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga matchday four fixture on Saturday (August 24th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Austria Klagenfurt last weekend.

A goalless first half was followed by an action-packed second half, with Christopher Cvetko missing a 67th-minute penalty while Otar Kiteishvili and Mika Biereth scored to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Altach, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Wolfsberger. Gustavo scored a brace, with his goals coming in the 24th and 51st minute to inspire the victory.

The victory took them to fourth spot on six points. Graz are level on points in third place after three games.

Sturm Graz vs Altach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sturm Graz have 26 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Altach have been victorious on seven occasions while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Graz claimed a 1-0 home win.

Graz are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games, winning five games in this sequence.

Eight of Altach's last nine games to feature a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Graz' last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed exactly one goal scored in the first half.

Sturm Graz vs Altach Prediction

Sturm Graz are the defending champions but their title defense got off to a disappointing start in defeat to Rapid Vienna. Die Schwoazn followed this up with successive routine 2-0 victories and are heavily fancied to make it three wins on the bounce.

Altach have had a similar campaign, losing their opening game before rebounding with two victories of their own. They have struggled in this fixture, losing five of the last six. Furthermore, they have lost on each of their last four visits to this stadium , conceding 12 goals and scoring just one.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-0 Altach

Sturm Graz vs Altach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 0.5 goals - Yes

