Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Sturm Graz and Austria Vienna battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga Championship playoff clash on Sunday at the Merkur-Arena.
The game comes four days after Vienna claimed a 2-1 home win in midweek. They went ahead through Maurice Malone's 40th-minute strike, but Max Johnston equalised in the 45th minute. Nik Prelec, though, scored the winner just past the hour-mark.
The win saw the Violets climb to second in the standings with 30 points while Sturm lead the way at the summit on 33 points.
Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Austria have 121 wins from their last 240 head-to-head games with Sturm, losing 67.
- Austria have scored at least twice in the last four head-to-head games.
- Seven of Graz' last nine league games have seen both sides score.
- Graz' last six league games have produced an average of 10.3 corners.
- Austria have lost one of their last 10 away games across competitions, winning eight.
- Graz have scored at least two goals in their last five home games.
Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction
Sturm are on course to defend their league crown, but their midweek reversal put a spanner in the wheels. The loss in their previous outing saw their lead at the top cut to three points as the title race is set to go down to the wire. The Blacks have been imperious at home, with their sole loss in their last 11 games coming against Sturm, winning eight.
Austria, for their part, find themselves in what would have been an unlikely title race at the start of the season. They were on a three-game winless run before Wednesday's victory, but that win has seen them cut the gap to the top to just three points. A win will take them level on points with Sturm as they chase down a first league crown in 12 years.
Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Sturm 2-1 Austria
Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Sturm to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners