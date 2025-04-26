Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Sturm Graz and Austria Vienna battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga Championship playoff clash on Sunday at the Merkur-Arena.

Ad

The game comes four days after Vienna claimed a 2-1 home win in midweek. They went ahead through Maurice Malone's 40th-minute strike, but Max Johnston equalised in the 45th minute. Nik Prelec, though, scored the winner just past the hour-mark.

The win saw the Violets climb to second in the standings with 30 points while Sturm lead the way at the summit on 33 points.

Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austria have 121 wins from their last 240 head-to-head games with Sturm, losing 67.

Austria have scored at least twice in the last four head-to-head games.

Seven of Graz' last nine league games have seen both sides score.

Graz' last six league games have produced an average of 10.3 corners.

Austria have lost one of their last 10 away games across competitions, winning eight.

Graz have scored at least two goals in their last five home games.

Ad

Trending

Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction

Sturm are on course to defend their league crown, but their midweek reversal put a spanner in the wheels. The loss in their previous outing saw their lead at the top cut to three points as the title race is set to go down to the wire. The Blacks have been imperious at home, with their sole loss in their last 11 games coming against Sturm, winning eight.

Ad

Austria, for their part, find themselves in what would have been an unlikely title race at the start of the season. They were on a three-game winless run before Wednesday's victory, but that win has seen them cut the gap to the top to just three points. A win will take them level on points with Sturm as they chase down a first league crown in 12 years.

Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Sturm 2-1 Austria

Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sturm to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More