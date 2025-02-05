Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Defending champions Sturm Graz will entertain Austria Vienna at Merkur Arena in a top-of-the-table Austrian Bundesliga clash on Friday. Just three points separate Die Schwoazn and the second-placed visitors.

The hosts have lost two of their three competitive games in 2025. They have enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga and defeated Tirol 3-0 in their previous league outing in December. William Böving scored in the first half while Seedy Jatta and Malick Yalcouyé added goals after the break.

The capital club concluded 2024 on an eight-game winning streak in the Bundesliga. They hosted Rheindorf Altach in their previous league outing and registered a comfortable 3-0 home win. Dominik Fitz broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 12th minute while Reinhold Ranftl and Nik Prelec were on the scoresheet in the second half.

Trending

The two teams met in the Austrian Cup quarterfinals last week, and Vienna registered a 2-0 away win. Ranftl scored in the ninth minute and Marko Raguž doubled their lead in the 89th minute.

Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 238 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with 120 wins. Die Schwoazn have registered 67 wins and 51 games have ended in draws.

The capital club are unbeaten in their two meetings against the hosts this season and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Sturm Graz have won three of their last four home games in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 18 goals.

Austria Vienna have won their last eight Bundesliga games, keeping five clean sheets.

The hosts have won five of their last seven league meetings against Vienna. They have scored at least two goals in six games during that period.

Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction

Die Schwoazn have failed to score in two of their three games in 2025 and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one of their last 15 league games while recording 11 wins and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last seven Bundesliga home meetings against Vienna, with that loss registered last season.

Die Veilchen are on an eight-game winning streak in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals while keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites. They registered a 2-0 away win in their first competitive match of 2025 in the Austrian Cup last week and will look to build on that form.

While the visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record against the hosts this season, Sturm Graz have an impressive record in the league this season and should be able to hold the capital club to a draw.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-1 Austria Vienna

Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback