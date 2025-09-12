Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025 

Sturm Graz and Austria Vienna will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga matchday six clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Merkur Arena.
The hosts will be looking to build on the 3-0 away win over Grazer AK in their last outing. They went into the break ahead through Seedy Jatta's 41st-minute strike. Tomi Horvat made it two in the 64th minute while Jatta completed his hat-trick deep into injury time.
Austria Vienna, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Altach. Dejan Radonjic's 57th-minute strike settled the contest.
The win saw the Violets climb to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered four points from five games. Sturm Graz are third with nine points to their name.
Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Austria Vienna claimed a 1-0 away win over their 10-man hosts.
- Austria Vienna are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games, winning three games in this run.
- Six of Graz' seven games across competitions this season, including each of the last five, have produced three goals or more.
- Four of Austria Vienna's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Five of Graz' seven competitive games this term have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second half.
Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Prediction
Sturm Graz are two-time defending champions but failed in their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, after being eliminated by Bodo/Glimt in the playoff round. They are four points behind table-toppers Rapid Vienna, having played one game less.
Austria Vienna have made a poor start to the season, being eliminated from the Conference League and were joint-bottom of the standings four games into the season. They registered their first win last time out and will aim to build on this.
Backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-1 Austria Vienna
Sturm Graz vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Sturm Graz to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals