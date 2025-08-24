Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2025

Sturm Graz will entertain Bodo/Glimt at the Liebenauer Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs on Tuesday. Glimt recorded a comfortable 5-0 home win in the first leg last week and have almost guaranteed their place in the league phase.

Ad

The hosts have seen a drop in form, losing two of their last three games. They have enjoyed a week's rest for this match, as their weekend Austrian Bundesliga meeting against Tirol was postponed.

The visitors have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in all competitions since July. Their dominant triumph in the first leg was their second consecutive 5-0 win across all competitions. Jens Petter Hauge picked up two assists in the first leg.

Ad

Trending

Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts are winless in Champions League qualifiers since 2011.

Die Schwoazn kept clean sheets in their first two games of the season, but they have conceded eight goals in their last three.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak on their travels, keeping two clean sheets.

Glimt have scored at least three goals in four of their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers.

The hosts failed to score for the first time in a competitive match since April in the first leg and will look to bounce back here.

Die Schwoazn are on an eight-game losing streak in Champions League qualifiers.

Glimt have suffered just two defeats in their last nine games in the Champions League qualifiers. Notably, both defeats were registered in the away leg of the playoffs.

Ad

Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Die Schwoazn have played just one home game this season and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga earlier this month. Notably, they have lost their last three home games in the Champions League qualifiers, scoring just two goals.

Superlaget have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions. They have scored at least three goals in five games in that period. They have won six of their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Ad

Considering the visitors' impressive recent form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Sturm Graz vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More