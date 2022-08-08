Sturm Graz vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Sturm Graz and Dynamo Kyiv go head-to-head in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying third-round clash on Tuesday.

The Austrian Bundesliga side will be looking to overturn their one-goal deficit after suffering a 1-0 loss in last week’s reverse leg.

Sturm Graz failed to make it two wins from two in the Bundesliga last Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man SV Reid away from home.

This followed their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualifiers which saw their 11-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Sturm Graz now head home, where they are currently unbeaten in seven straight outings, picking up five wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv head into Tuesday unbeaten in their three Champions League qualification games, claiming two wins and one draw.

However, they are winless in three of their last four games away from home, losing three games while conceding nine goals in that time.

Sturm Graz vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between Sturm Graz and Dynamo Kyiv, with both sides claiming one win apiece from their previous two encounters.

Sturm Graz Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Sturm Graz vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Sturm Graz

The Austrian side will be without Jakob Jantscher, Otar Kiteishvili and Niklas Geyrhofer, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jakob Jantscher, Otar Kiteishvili, Niklas Geyrhofer

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv

Volodymyr Kostevych, Viktor Tsygankov and Vladyslav Supryaga have all been ruled out of Tuesday’s game through injuries.

Injured: Volodymyr Kostevych, Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supryaga

Suspended: None

Sturm Graz vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jörg Siebenhandl; Jusuf Gazibegovic, David Affengruber, Gregory Wüthrich, Amadou Dante; Stefan Hierländer, Jon Stanković, Alexander Prass; Tomi Horvat, Manprit Sarkaria, Rasmus Winther Højlund

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgiy Bushchan; Tomasz Kędziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Vladyslav Dubinchak; Mykola Shaparenko, Sergiy Sydorchuk, Volodymyr Shepeliev; Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Besedin, Vitaliy Buyalskyi

Sturm Graz vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last time out and continue their hunt for a place in Europe’s biggest club tournament. However, the Austrians have been near-impenetrable on their home turf, and we are backing them to overturn their deficit by claiming a second-leg victory.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

