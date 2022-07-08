Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Galatasaray will get their pre-season underway on Saturday when they lock horns with Sturm Graz at the Merkur Arena.

The Austrian Bundesliga side head into the weekend unbeaten in their five friendly games and will look to keep that run going.

Graz failed to return to winning ways on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Blau Weiss Linz. That followed a goalless draw with FC Liefering that saw their three-game winning run in pre-season come to an end.

Graz will now look to return to winning ways as they prepare for their cup opener against SC Rothis on July 16.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will look to get their preparations for the new season off on a winning note following their torrid 2021-22 campaign.

Okan Buruk’s side picked up 52 points from 38 games to finish 13th in the Turkish Super Lig. They'll now take to the pitch for the first time since a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor in last season’s final game on May 20.

Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third clash between the two teams. They met in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in 2009, with Graz picking up one win and a draw from their two meetings.

Galatasaray head into the weekend unbeaten in three games, while they have lost just once in their last six outings across competitions.

Graz are unbeaten in pre-season so far, picking up three wins and two draws from their fine outings.

The Austrian team have also won eight of their last ten games on home turf, losing just once and picking up one draw since February.

Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray Prediction

After opening their pre-season with three consecutive victories, Graz appear to have run out of steam. They have been held to a share of the spoils in their last two outings and will look to return to winning ways. Galatasaray could take advantage of their hosts’ slump and claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-2 Galatasaray.

Sturm Graz vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes.

