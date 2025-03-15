Sturm Graz vs LASK Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025 

Sturm Graz and LASK battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga matchday 22 clash on Sunday at Merkur-Arena.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a stunning 2-1 comeback win at Grazer AK last weekend. All three goals came in the second half, with Marco Perchtold breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute before being sent off 10 minutes later. Otar Kiteishvili equalised for Sturm in the 86th minute before Malick Yalcouye scored the winner in the second minute of injury time.

LASK, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Tirol. They went behind to Johannes Naschberger's 24th-minute strike before Ivan Ljubic equalised in the 42nd minute. Robert Zuji scored the winner in injury time.

Ad

Trending

The win saw LASK climb to fifth in the table, with 31 points from 21 games, while Graz lead the table with 43 points.

Sturm Graz vs LASK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sturm have 65 wins from their last 161 head-to-head games with LASK, losing 57.

Their most recent clash in October 2024 saw Sturm claim a 2-1 away win.

Graz have scored at least twice in four of their last six head-to-head games.

LASK are unbeaten in eight games across competitions, winning four.

Graz' last five competitive games have produced at least three goals, with four witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of LASK's last five league games have been level at the break.

Ad

Sturm Graz vs LASK Prediction

This is the last game of the regular season, and Sturm are guaranteed to defend their title in the Championship playoff. The Blackies are level on points at the summit with Austria Vienna and have paid the price for a poor run that has seen them win only two of their last six league games.

LASK, for their part, have just a one-point cushion in the top-six. They will seek to claim maximum points here to guarantee their advancement to the Championship playoff.

Ad

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Stum 2-1 LASK

Sturm Graz vs LASK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sturm to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback