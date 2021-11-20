Sturm Graz vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Sturm Graz and LASK will battle for three points in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League before the international break. Alexander Sorloth's second-half strike canceled out Jakob Jantscher's 38th-minute strike.

LASK secured maximum points in a 3-0 home victory over Tirol in the league. Marvin Potzmann, Keito Nakamura and Peter Michorl all got on the scoresheet in the victory.

Despite the win, the Linz outfit are still floundering in the danger zone and currently sit in 10th place, having garnered 13 points from 14 matches. Sturm Graz are in third spot on 23 points.

Sturm Graz vs LASK Head-to-Head

Sturm Graz have 18 wins from their last 39 matches against LASK. Seven matches ended in a share of the spoils while Sunday's visitors were victorious on 14 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Manprit Sarkaria's second-half brace inspired Sturm Graz to a 3-1 away victory.

The home side have been on a poor run of form and are currently on a five-game winless streak in all competitions. LASK have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

LASK form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Sturm Graz vs LASK Team News

Sturm Graz

Stefan Hierlander and Otar Kiteishvili have both been ruled out with muscle injuries while Jusuf Gazibegovic and Sandro Ingolitsch are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Stefan Hierlander, Otar Kiteishvili

Doubtful: Jusuf Gazibegovic, Sandro Ingolitsch

Suspension: None

LASK

Petar Filipovic and Tobias Lawal have both been ruled out with injuries, while Mamoudou Karamoko and Dario Maresic are doubts for the game.

Furthermore, Felix Luckeneder is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Petar Filipovic, Tobias Lawal

Suspension: Felix Luckeneder

Doubtful: Mamoudou Karamoko, Dario Maresic

Sturm Graz vs LASK Predicted XI

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl; Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Alexander Prass, Ivan Ljubic; Anderson Niangbo, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

LASK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Marvin Potzmann, Jan Boller, Philipp Weisinger, Rene Renner; Lukas Grgic, Hyun-Seok Hong; Sascha Horvath, Peter Michorl, Thomas Goiginger; Christoph Monschein

Sturm Graz vs LASK Prediction

Sturm Graz are slight favorites and also have home advantage in their favor. However, their recent poor run does not inspire confidence that they can get the job done.

LASK have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks after their poor start to the season and will fancy their chances of leaving Graz with something.

Both sides are high-octane, attacking sides and are each likely to play on the front foot in search of goals. However, we are backing the visitors to narrowly edge the game.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-2 LASK

Edited by Peter P