Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023 

Sturm Graz host PSV Eindhoven at the Merkur Arena on Tuesday (August 15) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The visitors have a foot in the Champions League playoff after a 4-1 win in the first leg of this fixture last week. Three different players, including captain Luuk de Jong, who scored a brace, starred in the victory.

Sturm have enjoyed a positive start to their domestic campaign. They kicked things off with a 7-2 demolition of Klagenfurt in the OFB Cup first round before beating Austria Wien and LASK in their first two Austrian Bundesliga games. Sturm drew goalless with Austria Klagenfurt in their last game.

PSV, meanwhile, have quickly settled into life under new boss Peter Bosz. They made their return to competitive action with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Dutch Super Cup earlier in the month.

They beat Utrecht 2-0 in their Eredivisie opener on Sunday, with Noa Lang and Yorbe Vertessen getting on the scoresheet either side of the break.

Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three previous meetings between, PSV are 3-0 with an aggregate scoreline of 10-2.

Sturm have had seven meetings against Dutch opposition in European competitions, winning once.

PSV have had 17 competitive meetings against Austrian opposition, winning 12 and losing twce.

PSV have scored in their last 25 games across competitions since February.

Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Sturm are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their previous three competitive games. They have been solid at home recently.

PSV, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 25 games. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win .

Prediction: Sturm 0-2 PSV

Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Sturm's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one more of PSV's last four games.)