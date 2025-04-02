Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025

Sturm Graz will welcome Rapid Vienna to Liebenauer Stadium in the Championship playoffs of the Austrian Bundesliga on Friday. The hosts are in second place in the Championship standings with a seven-point lead over Rapid.

Die Schwoazn met Wolfsberger in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. They conceded in the third minute, and Tomi Horvat pulled them level in the 72nd minute.

The visitors met RB Salzburg in their first playoffs match last week and fell to a 2-0 home loss, failing to score for the first time in the Bundesliga in 2025. Yorbe Vertessen bagged a brace for Salzburg, and midfielder Lukas Grgic was sent off in the 70th minute.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 235 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 112 wins. Die Schwoazn have got the better of Rapid 64 times, and 59 games have ended in draws.

The Green-Whites are unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts this season. They registered a 1-0 home win in the campaign opener and played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in their last four meetings against Die Schwoazn.

Graz are unbeaten in their last seven home games in the Austrian Bundesliga, recording five wins.

Rapid Vienna, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven away games in the Bundesliga, registering five draws.

Die Schwoazn have scored at least one goal in their last 15 Bundesliga home games. They have also suffered just one loss in that period.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Die Schwoazn have lost just two of their last 17 league games, with both losses registered away from home. They are unbeaten in their last 10 home meetings against Rapid, recording six wins, and will look to build on that form.

Die Grün-Weißen have been in poor touch recently, winning just two of their last 10 games in all competitions while suffering six defeats. They have suffered 2-1 losses in their last three away games and will look to improve upon that record.

The hosts have a better recent record in the playoffs and, considering their impressive home form, we back Die Schwoazn to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rapid Vienna

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

