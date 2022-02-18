Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22 

Sturm Graz will welcome Rapid Vienna to the Merkur-Arena for a matchday 20 fixture in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-2 away draw against Tirol last weekend. Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace to help his team leave the Tivoli Stadium with a point.

Rapid Vienna secured a 2-1 home win over Vitesse in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday. Ferdy Druijf and Marco Grull scored first-half goals to help their side gain the advantage.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they currently sit in the fifth spot, having garnered 24 points from 19 games. Sturm Graz are in third spot, with 32 points from 19 matches.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head

This will be the 90th meeting between the two sides and Rapid Vienna have the vastly superior record with 39 wins to their name. The home side were victorious on 23 occasions while 29 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021 when Kelvin Yeboah, Jon Stankovic and Ivan Ljubic scored to help Graz secure a 3-0 victory away from home.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Team News

Sturm Graz

Otar Kiteishvili and Francisco Mwepu have been ruled out with fitness issues.

Rapid Vienna

Lion Schuster, Leo Greiml, Christopher Dibon, Thorsten Schick and Max Hofmann have all been ruled out with injuries.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Predicted XI

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3); Jorg Siebanhandl (GK); Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, David Affengruber, Jusuf Gazibegovic; Alexander Prass, Jon Stankovic, Stefan Hierlander; Manprit Sarkaria, Rasmus Hojlund, Jakob Jantscher

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Gartler (GK); Emanuel Aiwu, Kevin Wimmer, Martin Moormann, Jonas Antonius Auer; Filip Stojkovic, Dejan Petrovic, Christoph Knasmullner, Marco Grull; Oliver Strunz, Koya Kitagawa

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Rapid Vienna's midweek victory on the continent would have boosted their confidence heading back to league action. The capital side have not been in the best form domestically but still have enough quality to leave Graz with something.

The home side, for their part, have been more consistent and are seeking to finish as 'the best of the rest' this season. Given the quality of both sides, an entertaining fixture can be expected. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-2 Rapid Vienna

Edited by Manas Mitul