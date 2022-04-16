Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2022 

Sturm Graz will looki to pick up a fifth win on the trot when they welcome Rapid Vienna to the Stadion Graz-Liebenau on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will seek to get one over the hosts after failing to win their previous four encounters since January 2021.

Sturm Graz maintained their fine run of results in the Austrian Bundesliga, claiming a hard-fought 1-0 win over Austria Wien.

They have now won their last four games across competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Salzburg on March 13. With 27 points from as many games, Sturm Graz are second in the Bundesliga table, 12 points off Salzburg atop the pile.

Meanwhile, Vienna returned to winning ways last time out, seeing off Wolfsberger 2-1 on home turf. Before that, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Austria Wien on March 30 before falling to a 2-1 loss to Salzburg three weeks later. Vienna are third in the league standings after picking up 22 points from 26 outings.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Head-To-Head

With 39 wins from the last 90 meetings between the two teams, Vienna boast a superior record in this fixture. Graz, meanwhile, have picked up 23 wins in this period, while 28 games have ended all square.

Sturm Graz Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

Rapid Vienna Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Team News

Sturm Graz

Francisco Mwepu, Ivan Ljubic and Niklas Geyrhofer are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Francisco Mwepu, Ivan Ljubic, Niklas Geyrhofer.

DoubtfulL None.

Suspended: None.

UnavaIable: None.

Rapid Vienna

The visitors will take to the pitch without Marko Dijakovic, Maximilian Hofmann, Lion Schuster and Leo Greiml, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Marko Dijakovic, Maximilian Hofmann, Lion Schuster, Leo Greiml.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Predicted XIs

Sturm Graz (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl; Jusuf Gazibegovic, David Affengruber, Gregory Wuthrich, Amadou Dante; Otar Kiteishvili, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Alexander Prass; Jakob Jantscher, Rasmus Winther Hojlund, Manprit Sarkaria.

Rapid Vienna (4-2-3-1): Niklas Hedl; Filip Stojkovic, Kevin Wimmer, Christopher Dibon, Jonas Antonius Auer; Srdan Grahovac, Robert Ljubicic; Thorsten Schick, Christoph Knasmullner, Yusuf Demir; Bernhard Zimmermann.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Sturm Graz head into the game in superb form, winning their last four games across competitions. They have also won four straight games on home turf since February. So they could come away with all three points on Sunday and extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rapid Vienna.

Edited by Bhargav