Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2024

The Worthersee Stadion host the 2023-24 Austrian OFB Cup final as Sturm Graz and Rapid Wien go head-to-head on Wednesday (May 1).

Sturm were left spitting feathers in their push for the Austrian Bundesliga title, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Salzburg, throwing away a two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.

Before that, Christian Ilzer’s side were on a four-match winning streak across competitions, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets since April.

Sturm, who hold a three-point lead atop the Bundesliga table, turn their attention to the OFB Cup, where they have brushed aside Austria Wien and Salzburg en route the final.

Rapid, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive run to the cup final, seeing off SKU Amstetten, St. Polten and DSV Leoben.

However, Robert Klauss’ men have struggled to get going in the Bundesliga, where they are winless in five matches, losing three, since beating Hartberg 3-0 on March 31.

Rapid are fifth in the Bundesliga Championship round, level on 22 points with sixth-placed Austria Klagenfurt.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 101 meetings, Sturm lead Rapid 40-30.

Sturm are unbeaten in four games against Rapid, claiming two wins, since a 3-2 loss in May 2023.

Rapid are winless in three away matches, losing twice, since a 3-0 cup victory at DSV Leoben on April 3.

Sturm are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning five, since a 1-0 loss to Salzburg on March 30.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Sturm and Rapid, anticipate a thrilling showdown with plenty of goalmouth action. The wheels appear to have fallen off for Rapid at the business end of the season, so the more in-form Sturm side should away with the win.

Prediction: Sturm 3-1 Rapid

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sturm to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sturm (Ilzer’s men have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games with Rapid.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five encounters.)