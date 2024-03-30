Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31st 2024

Sturm Graz will lock horns against RB Salzburg at the Merkur Arena in the Austrian Bundesliga Championship playoffs on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games in their previous outing, as Mika Biereth's 14-minute brace and goals from Tomi Horvat and William Böving in the first half helped them record a 4-0 away win over Austria Klagenfurt.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024 and registered four wins on the trot before the international break. In their previous outing, goals from Petar Ratkov, Mads Bidstrup, Fernando, Oscar Gloukh, and Sékou Koïta helped them register a 5-1 home win over Hartberg.

Both teams will look to resume their league campaign following the international break with a win as they aim to take the lead in the Championship phase standings.

Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 202 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 82 wins. The hosts have 67 wins to their name while 53 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, with two games ending in draws.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 50-41 in 23 league games thus far and also have a better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (13).

Sturm Graz have suffered just one loss at home in the Bundesliga this season and have kept three clean sheets in their last four home outings.

RB Salzburg are unbeaten in away games in the Bundesliga this season.

Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their travels in the competitions since July 2022, with that loss coming against Graz.

Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Die Schwoazn have just one win in their last four home games across all competitions, with two games ending in draws. They are unbeaten in their last 10 league outings, recording six wins while keeping clean sheets in these wins as well. They are winless in their last five league meetings against the visitors, suffering two losses.

Die Roten Bullen have lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions, recording four wins on the trot, and will look to build on that form. They have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven away games across all competitions.

Both teams might be a bit rusty after the international break and, considering their unbeaten run in the Austrian Bundesliga recently, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-2 RB Salzburg

Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Tomi Horvat to score or assist anytime - Yes.