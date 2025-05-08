Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2025

Sturm Graz and RB Salzburg return to action in the Austrian Bundesliga when they square off at Merkur Arena on Friday. Both sides find themselves separated by four points in the title chase with just three games to go, and an action-packed contest is on the cards this weekend.

Sturm Graz picked up three huge points in their push for the Bundesliga title as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Linz at the Hofmann Stadion last Sunday.

Before that, Jürgen Säumel’s side suffered consecutive defeats against Austria Wien in their league double-header, losing 2-1 on April 23, four days before suffering a 1-0 loss on home turf.

Sturm Graz currently lead the way at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga championship round table with 36 points, three points above second-placed Wien with three games to play.

On the other hand, Salzburg kept their slim title chances alive last time out when they edged out Austria Wien 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena thanks to late goals from Nene Dorgeles and Petar Ratkov.

Before that, Thomas Letsch’s men failed to win their two consecutive games against Wolfsberger, playing out a 1-1 draw on April 23, four days before losing 2-1 at the Lavanttal-Arena.

RB Salzburg currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga championship round standings with 32 points, four points adrift of first-placed Sturm Graz with nine points to play for.

Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 53 wins from the last 106 meetings between the sides, Salzburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sturm Graz have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Salzburg have lost just one of their last six away matches while picking up three wins and two draws since the second week of February.

Sturm Graz are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 Bundesliga home games, claiming seven wins and two draws since the start of October.

Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Salzburg know defeat here will effectively bring their title charge to an end and we expect them to go all out at Merkur Arena. While we expect Sturm Graz to put up a fight, we predict Letsch’s men will do enough to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-2 RB Salzburg

Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last five clashes between the two teams)

