Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger AC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Sturm Graz will host Wolfsberger AC at Merkur Arena on Saturday in the final playoff round of the 2024-25 Austrian Bundesliga campaign. Both teams go into the title decider desperate to get the required result.

Sturm go into this weekend following a disappointing 3-1 loss against Rapid Wien last weekend but remain three points clear at the top of the table and on course for a title defense. They have lost both playoff games against second-placed Austria Wien and will need to pick up a point on Saturday to confirm their status as champions.

Wolfsberger AC are also still in contention for the title as they are only three points behind their hosts with a superior head-to-head record this term. The visitors’ 2-1 loss to Austria Wien last time out could however, prove extra costly as they must not only win but also hope results elsewhere go their way to clinch their first ever league title.

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger AC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 50th meeting between the two sides. Sturm have won 23 of their previous matchups, six have ended in draws while Wolfsberger have won the remaining 20.

The sides are evenly matched across their last five meetings with both sides winning two each and drawing one.

The hosts have scored seven goals across the last five meetings with Wolfsberger but have conceded eight in that period.

WAC have only failed to score in two of the last 10 editions of this meeting.

Die Schwoazn have the best offensive record in the Austrian top flight with 65 goals scored across 31 games.

The visitors have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive record in the league with 59 goals scored and 37 conceded.

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger AC Prediction

The sides are closely matched heading into the weekend clash although Sturm remain slight favorites due to their home advantage. They will need to remain disciplined to get the all-important point.

WAC's latest result ended a brilliant 10-game unbeaten streak. They have had the upper hand in this fixture all season but could see their title ambitions dashed against a desperate Sturm side on Saturday.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-2 Wolfsberger AC

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger AC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the visitors' last seven league games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

