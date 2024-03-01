Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024 

Sturm Graz and Wolfsberger AC will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga round 21 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 2-0 away victory over Tirol last weekend. Mika Biereth and Jon Gorenc Stankovic scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Wolfsberger, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 away victory over LASK Linz. Thierno Ballo's 14th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides, with their hosts ending the game with 10 men.

The win took them to seventh spot in the table, having garnered 29 points from 20 games. Sturm Graz are second with 42 points to show for their efforts in 20 games.

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 48th meeting between the two sides. Sturm Graz have 24 wins to their name, Wolfsberger were victorious on 18 occasions while eight games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Sturm Graz claimed a 2-1 away win.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Sturm Graz's last seven games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Five of Wolfsberger's last six league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sturm Graz are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions (five wins).

Wolfsberger's last six league games have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Prediction

Sturm Graz are the most likely candidates to end Salzburg's decade-long stranglehold of the Austrian Bundesliga and are also still in contention for a domestic double. Christian Ilzer's side are just two points behind the defending champions and a win here would keep them hot on their heels.

Wolfsberger, by contrast, have struggled throughout the season and currently find themselves outside the top six. However, they remain within touching distance of the Championship playoffs and a win here could take them into the top six depending on how results go elsewhere.

Games involving both sides tend to be cagey affairs and this trend could continue. We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-0 Wolfsberger

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsberger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

