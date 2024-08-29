Sturm Graz vs WSG Tirol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Sturm Graz welcome WSG Tirol to the Merkur-Arena for an Austrian Bundesliga round five fixture on Saturday (August 31). The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Ried in the OFB Cup in midweek.

All four goals came in the first half, with Tomi Horvat breaking the deadlock, while Seedy Jatta scored a brace to put Graz 3-0 up. David Bumberger pulled one back in first-half injury time. Despite Sturm being reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute, Tirol were unable to complete their comeback.

Graz now turn their attention to the league where their last game was a 2-1 home win over Altach.

Tirol, meanwhile, claimed a 4-2 win at Deutschlandsberger in the cup. Bajram Syla and Tobias Anselm scored first-half goals to ensure that the game was level at the break. Valentino Muller, Osarenren Okungbowa and Mahamadou Diarra scored in the second half for Deutschlandsberger.

Trending

Tirol's last league game was a 1-0 defeat at home to Austria Klagenfurt. The loss left the Wattens outfit in ninth spot in the points table with four points from as many games, while Graz are second with nine points.

Sturm Graz vs WSG Tirol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sturm have 16 wins from their last 20 head-to-head games with Tirol, who have won twice.

Their most recent clash in February saw Graz claim a 2-0 away win.

Graz have scored at least two goals in all four competitive games this season.

Three of Tirol's five competitive games this season have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Graz have won their four competitive games this season.

Sturm Graz vs WSG Tirol Prediction

Sturm are the defending champions and have started the new season in imperious form. They have won all three league games with relative ease. Tirol, for their part, started the season with a win at Altach but are winless in three games since then, losing the last two.

Graz have won the last four head-to-head games, so expect the trend to continue with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Graz 3-0 WSG Tirol

Sturm Graz vs WSG Tirol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Graz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Graz to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback