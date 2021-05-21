Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Stuttgart will look to make it three wins out of three to end the season as they take on Arminia Bielefeld at the Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium on Saturday.

Stuttgart are ninth in the Bundesliga standings, thanks to a figure of 45 points from 33 games. They are coming off a 2-1 away win at Borussia Moenchengladbach and are still in contention to finish in seventh spot, which will ensure a place in the Europa League next season.

Arminia Bielefeld are locked in a relegation battle with Werder Bremen. Only one point separates the two sides, and Bielefeld will have to match Bremen's result to ensure safety. They are 15th in the table, managing a dismal tally of 32 points from 33 matches.

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

The two teams have played 21 games between them. Stuttgart have won 12 of those matches, while six games have ended in a draw. Arminia Bielefeld have won just three fixtures.

Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld last played each other at the Schuco Arena back in January. Die Armien won the tie by a comfortable margin of 3-0, with strikes from Fabian Klos and Ritsu Doan and an own-goal from Marc-Oliver Kempf ensuring the home team won with ease.

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-L-L

Bielefeld form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-L-W-D

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart have a lengthy injury list. Silas Wamangituka (ACL), Orel Mangala (hip), Tanguy Coulibaly (ligament), Nicolas Gonzalez (thigh), Lilian Egloff (ankle), Momo Cisse (knee), Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) and Mateo Klimowicz (groin) have all been ruled out. Marcin Kaminski is out due to contracting COVID-19 and Wataru Endo will not be available due to a suspension.

Injured: Silas Wamangituka, Orel Mangala, Tanguy Coulibaly, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lilian Egloff, Momo Cisse, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Mateo Klimowicz

COVID-19: Marcin Kaminski

Suspended: Wataru Endo

Als kleinen Mutmacher für Samstag blicken wir heute noch einmal auf das Hinspiel:

Mit einer tollen Teamleistung konnten wir mit 3:0 gegen den @VfB gewinnen und unseren bislang höchsten Saisonerfolg feiern.#VfBDSC #obenbleibenDSC #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/TETS6KWBrX — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) May 20, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld

Left-back Anderson Lucoqui is ruled out due to a suspension. Frank Kramer will have all other players at his disposal for Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anderson Lucoqui

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XIs

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Pascal Stenzel, Waldemar Anton, Marc Oliver Kempf; Roberto Massimo, Atakan Karazor, Gonzalo Castro, Borna Sosa; Phillip Förster, Daniel Didavi; Sasa Kalajdzic

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Arne Maier; Ritsu Doan, Fabian Klos, Andreas Voglsammer

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Bielefeld have appeared to be toothless in attack and there is a very low probability of them troubling the scorers on Saturday. Stuttgart have been in decent form, but have looked complacent at times as well.

The match is likely to end in a goal-less draw, with Bielefeld praying for their survival.

Prediction: Stuttgart 0-0 Arminia