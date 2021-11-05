Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

VfB Stuttgart will host Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will hope to return to winning ways after a four-game winless streak.

Stuttgart started the season reasonably well, but have hit a rough patch of late. They have drawn two and lost one of their last three league games, and were dumped out of the DFB Pokal by Koln.

Arminia Bielefeld, on the other hand, have struggled this season, and are one of only two teams yet to win a game.

Frank Kramer’s side seem to be suffering from the second season syndrome as they have drawn five and lost five games so far in the league.

Arminia are only five points adrift of safety, though, and will hope to pick up that elusive win to close the gap on the teams above them.

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-head

Stuttgart have the all-time head-to-head advantage over Arminia Bielefeld, having won this fixture 19 times. Arminia have picked up 11 wins, and a further 11 games have ended as draws.

Arminia have lost four of their last five games across all competitions, and will be massive underdogs heading into the clash on Saturday.

Stuttgart form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarrazzo has several players walking wounded at the moment.

Injured: Chris Führich, Sasa Kalajdzic, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Enzo Millot, Silas Mvumpa, Mohamed Sankoh, Marc-Oliver Kempf

Doubtful: Omar Marmoush

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Unlike Stuttgart, Arminia Bielefeld have a fully fit squad which could swing the advantage right in their favor.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted Lineups

Stuttgart Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Müller; Waldemar Anton, Atakan Karazor, Hiroki Ito; Tanguy Coulibaly, Nikolas Nartey, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Philipp Förster; Orel Mangala; Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Arminia Bielefeld Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Nathan de Medina, Amos Pieper, Andrés Andrade; Manuel Prietl; Robin Hack, Alessandro Schöpf, Edimilson Fernandes, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Fabian Klos, Bryan Lasme

Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Although Stuttgart have several injured players, the core of their first team is still intact and we expect them to deliver in front of their home fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena come Saturday.

Arminia Bielefeld’s winless run is likely to go on as they have struggled for any kind of rhythm so far this season.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Edited by Peter P