Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Stuttgart will welcome Augsburg to the MHPArena in their last Bundesliga match of the year on Wednesday.

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings and suffered a 3-0 loss to reigning champions Bayern Munich on Sunday. Harry Kane continued his goalscoring form with a brace and Kim Min-Jae scored his first goal for Bayern Munich in the second half.

Augsburg are also winless in their last two league games and played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Ermedin Demirović broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute to give his side the lead and Donyell Malen equalized for Dortmund in the 35th minute.

Following the hosts' defeat, they dropped to fourth place in the league table as RB Leipzig registered a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim to move into third place. The visitors, meanwhile, dropped to 10th place after their draw against Dortmund.

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 52 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors, with wins in more than half of these meetings (27). The visitors have 16 wins in this fixture and nine games have ended in stalemates.

The hosts were unbeaten in their league meetings against the visitors last season, with a 2-1 home win and the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

Stuttgart have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 34-24 in 15 league games this season and also have the better defensive record, conceding nine goals fewer (19).

Augsburg have registered just one win in their last 20 away games in the Bundesliga, suffering 14 defeats.

The visitors are winless in their last five away meetings against the hosts, suffering four defeats on the trot.

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction

Die Schwaben are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions. They have four wins in that period while keeping three clean sheets. They have suffered just five losses in home meetings against the visitors. They have won four games in a row against their eastern rivals.

Sebastian Hoeneß remains without the services of Nikolas Nartey, Lilian Egloff, and Hiroki Ito through injuries. Eighteen-year-old midfielder Samuele di Benedetto was included in the senior squad for the first time and might start here after being an unused substitute on Sunday.

Fuggerstädter have been a bit inconsistent in their recent league outings with just one win in their last six games. They have lost just once in that period as well. They have just one win in away games in the league since October 2022 and might struggle here.

Jess Thorup remains without the services of Raphael Framberger and Reece Oxford while Iago faces a late fitness test as he is struggling with a muscle injury.

The visitors have struggled in away games this term and have been second-best in recent meetings against the hosts. With that in mind and considering Stuttgart's home form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Augsburg

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ermedin Demirović to score or assist any time - Yes