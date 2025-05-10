Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stuttgart play host to Augsburg at the MHP Arena on Sunday. Sebastian Hoeness' side head into the weekend on a run of six straight home defeats in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

German striker Nick Woltemade came up trumps for Stuttgart last Saturday as he netted in the 88th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over St. Pauli at the Millerntor-Stadion.

Before that, Hoeness' men were on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding seven goals and scoring five in that time.

Stuttgart have picked up 44 points from their 32 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 10th in the league standings, one point and one place above this weekend’s visitors.

Ad

Trending

Augsburg, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the season’s run-in as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Holstein Kiel at the WWK Arena last time out.

Jess Thorup’s side have failed to win five of their last six matches — losing three and claiming two draws — with a 2-1 victory at Bochum on April 12 being the exception.

While Augsburg will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they have lost their most recent four games against Stuttgart men and have failed to win their last seven encounters since a 4-1 victory in October 2021.

Ad

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Augsburg have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Stuttgart are on a run of six back-to-back home defeats in the league, conceding 14 goals and scoring seven since April’s 4-0 victory over Freiburg.

Augsburg have lost just one of their last nine Bundesliga away matches while picking up five wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Ad

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction

Stuttgart and Augsburg find themselves separated by just one point in the race for a top-half finish and we expect both sides to go all out at the MHP Arena.

Hoeness' men have been underwhelming on home turf in recent weeks but we are backing them to bounce back here and extend their dominant run against Augsburg.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Augsburg

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Ad

Tip 2: First to score - Stuttgart (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Augsburg)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than 11 goals in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More