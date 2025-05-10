Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stuttgart play host to Augsburg at the MHP Arena on Sunday. Sebastian Hoeness' side head into the weekend on a run of six straight home defeats in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.
German striker Nick Woltemade came up trumps for Stuttgart last Saturday as he netted in the 88th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over St. Pauli at the Millerntor-Stadion.
Before that, Hoeness' men were on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding seven goals and scoring five in that time.
Stuttgart have picked up 44 points from their 32 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 10th in the league standings, one point and one place above this weekend’s visitors.
Augsburg, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the season’s run-in as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Holstein Kiel at the WWK Arena last time out.
Jess Thorup’s side have failed to win five of their last six matches — losing three and claiming two draws — with a 2-1 victory at Bochum on April 12 being the exception.
While Augsburg will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they have lost their most recent four games against Stuttgart men and have failed to win their last seven encounters since a 4-1 victory in October 2021.
Stuttgart vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 13 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Augsburg have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Stuttgart are on a run of six back-to-back home defeats in the league, conceding 14 goals and scoring seven since April’s 4-0 victory over Freiburg.
- Augsburg have lost just one of their last nine Bundesliga away matches while picking up five wins and three draws since the turn of the year.
Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction
Stuttgart and Augsburg find themselves separated by just one point in the race for a top-half finish and we expect both sides to go all out at the MHP Arena.
Hoeness' men have been underwhelming on home turf in recent weeks but we are backing them to bounce back here and extend their dominant run against Augsburg.
Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Augsburg
Stuttgart vs Augsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win
Tip 2: First to score - Stuttgart (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Augsburg)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than 11 goals in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)