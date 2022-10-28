Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Stuttgart will welcome Augsburg to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts have just one this season and are 16th in the standings. They beat Bochum 4-1 at home but were hammered 5-0 by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Stuttgart recorded a 6-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB-Pokal second round on Thursday.

Augsburg, meanwhile, are winless in their last three league games. After a 5-2 drubbing against Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal last week, they played out a 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two southern German rivals have locked horns 50 times across competitions. Stuttgart lead 26-16 in wins, while eight games have ended in draws.

The last seven meetings have produced conclusive results, with two wins for Augsburg and five for Stuttgart.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four home games against Augsburg, winning the last three, including a 3-2 win in March.

No team has recorded fewer wins (1) than Augsburg in the Bundesliga this season. Only Borussia Dortmund and Bochum have played fewer draws (1 apiece) than Augsburg (2).

Stuttgart have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five games against Augsburg across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Stuttgart's last six league games.

Three of Augsburg's four Bundesliga wins this season have come on their travels, while Stuttgart's only win this term has come at home.

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction

Stuttgart have just one win this season and have lost four of their last five league games. They have scored 13 goals this season and conceded 20 in 11 games. Augsburg, meanwhile, have fared slightly better, scoring 14 goals and conceding 19.

Stuttgart have won their last three home games against Augbsurg but have struggled this term. Considering ghe same, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-2 Augsburg

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Mergim Berisha to score or assist any time - Yes

