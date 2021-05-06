Stuttgart vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Stuttgart will host Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday and we could be in for a cagey affair as both teams are in a terrible run of form.

While Stuttgart have lost their last four games in the Bundesliga, Augsburg have lost three and drawn one.

The two teams are separated by just six points in the Bundesliga table. While the latter don’t really have anything to play for except a top-10 finish, Augsburg are still not clear of relegation.

The Bavarians have 33 points and are just four points clear of Koln, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side, on the other hand, will hope to climb back into the top 10 after dropping to 10th because of their poor form.

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Head-to-head

Suprisingly, Augsburg have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams, but it’s not heavily one-sided.

While Stuttgart have won this fixture six times, Augsburg have come out on top 10 times. Only one game between the two has ended as a draw.

Stuttgart form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Augsburg form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart have several walking wounded right now, which is perhaps one of the reasons for their poor form of late.

Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa and Clinton Mola are still injured. Gonzalo Castro is expected to feature after shaking off a thigh injury, while Orel Managa is not too far away from making his return.

Naouirou Ahamada was suspended after picking up a red card against RB Leipzig in the previous outing. Nicolas Gonzalez is back in training, but the game might come too soon for him.

Injured: Lilian Egloff, Borna Sosa, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Silas Wamangituka, Nicolas Gonzalez, Orel Mangala, Clinton Mola

Doubtful: Nicolas Gonzalez

Suspended: Naouirou Ahamada

Augsburg

Felix Uduokhai has picked up an ankle injury in training and will be unavailable for the rest of the season. The duo of Rani Khedira and Tim Civeja might miss out against Stuttgart.

We can confirm Felix Uduokhai has sustained an ankle injury in training and will miss the remainder of the season.



Wishing you a strong recovery, Felix! pic.twitter.com/AkNdV4P9H5 — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 5, 2021

Injured: Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: Rani Khedira, Tim Civeja

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Predicted Lineups

Stuttgart Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Waldemar Anton, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Marc Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Gonzalo Castro, Erik Thommy; Phillip Forster, Mateo Klimowicz ; Sasa Kalajdzic

Augsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Gikiewicz; Iago Borduchi, Jeffery Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Robert Gumny; Jan Moravek, Daniel Caliguri; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Alfred Finnbogason; Florian Niederlechner

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction

Games between the two clubs are usually decisive, with only one previous draw recorded in this fixture. However, the form of both teams leading up to the game means we expect this encounter to end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-1 Augsburg