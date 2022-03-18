Stuttgart vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Stuttgart host Augsburg at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday.

Stuttgart played out a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin last time out. They began the game rather slowly and found themselves a goal down just before the break when Konstantinos Mavropanos gave away a penalty. However, Sasa Kalajdzic rescued a point for his side with a late strike.

The hosts sit 16th in the league table with 23 points from 26 games. They can exit the drop zone with a win on Saturday and will be looking to do just that.

Augsburg return to action this week after a two-week hiatus. They beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 in their last game, with Daniel Caligiuri scoring the sole goal of the game with a thumping strike early in the second half.

Augsburg sit two places and three points above their weekend hosts in the league table and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Stuttgart and Augsburg. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won nine times. There have been just two draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. Augsburg won the game 4-1.

Stuttgart Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Augsburg Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Team News

Stuttgart

The hosts will be without the services of Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh and Silas Katompa Mvumpa on Saturday as the trio are all injured. Lilian Egloff is dealing with a back injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Doubtful: Lilian Egloff

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl, Alfred Finnbogason and Noah Joel Sarenren are all injured while Lasse Gunther has tested positive for COVID-19. Robert Gumny and Felix Uduokhai are both doubts for the game as they continue their recovery from ankle injuries.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Alfred Finnbogason, Noah Joel Sarenren

Doubtful: Robert Gumny, Felix Uduokhai

COVID-19: Lasse Gunther

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Florian Müller; Pascal Stenzel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Borna Sosa; Atakan Karazor; Chris Führich, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Omar Marmoush; Sasa Kalajdzic

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Frederik Franck Winther; Iago, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Michael Gregoritsch, Andre Hahn

Stuttgart vs Augsburg Prediction

Stuttgart have won just one of their last 11 games in the Bundesliga. They have, however, avoided defeat in back-to-back games against Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin and will be looking to take that form into Saturday's game.

Augsburg's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and marked their first away victory of the year. Both teams have had their struggles this season and could play out a draw at the weekend.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-1 Augsburg

