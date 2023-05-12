Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

Stuttgart are set to play Bayer Leverkusen at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin in the league. Goals from center-back Marc-Oliver Kempf and attacker Florian Niederlechner secured the win for Hertha Berlin. Guinea international Serhou Guirassy scored the goal for Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. A second-half goal from midfielder Edoardo Bove sealed the win for Roma.

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen have won 18 games, lost three and drawn four.

Guinea international Serhou Guirassy has scored nine goals in 17 league starts for Stuttgart this season.

Croatian left-back Borna Sosa has nine goal contributions in 20 league starts for Stuttgart so far.

French winger Moussa Diaby has 17 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong has 14 goal contributions in 29 league starts for Bayer Leverkusen so far.

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Stuttgart are currently 16th in the league, two points behind 15th-placed Schalke. They have two of their last five league games. Not much separates teams in the bottom half of the Bundesliga this season, and with three games left for Stuttgart, Sebastian Hoeness and his side have their job cut out.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are sixth in the league. Manager Xabi Alonso has earned praise for his work at the club, so much so that the legendary midfielder has now been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Bayer Leverkusen is Alonso's first job at the senior level, and the ideal scenario would be for him to spend some more time in Germany honing his managerial skills before taking the next step.

Alonso is not the only employee linked with a move away. Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been heavily linked with Manchester United for some time now, while star forward Florian Wirtz remains on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in world football.

We expect Bayer Leverkusen to win this game.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Stuttgart to score first- yes

