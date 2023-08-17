Stuttgart vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023

Stuttgart and Bochum get their 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign underway when they lock horns at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

Thomas Letsch’s men will head into the league opener looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last meetings since August 2014.

Stuttgart got the new season up and running in style as they thrashed TSG Balingen 4-0 in last Saturday’s DFB Pokal opener.

This was in keeping with their impressive pre-season, where they won all but one of their five matches, with a 5-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on July 29 being the exception.

Sebastian HoeneB’s side will hope for a better showing in the Bundesliga this season after only securing their top-flight status last term by beating Hamburger in the relegation playoff.

Elsewhere, Bochum suffered a first-round exit from the DFB Pokal as they were beaten on penalties by Arminia Bielefeld after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

This was in keeping with their underwhelming performances in pre-season, where Die Unabsteigbaren lost four and picked up two wins in their six friendly matches.

Letsch’s men finished just two points and two spots above the Bundesliga relegation places last season after picking up just 35 points from their 34 matches.

Stuttgart vs Bochum Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Bochum have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Stuttgart are on a nine-game unbeaten run against Die Unabsteigbaren, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in August 2014.

Bochum have lost their last five away matches across all competitions, conceding 13 goals and scoring seven since their 9-2 win over Kickers on July 11.

HoeneB’s men have won all but one of their last eight matches across all competitions, with a 5-1 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach on July 29 being the exception.

Stuttgart vs Bochum Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their early cup exit, Bochum will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

However, Stuttgart have been on a fine run of form over the last few months and we fancy them extending their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Bochum

Stuttgart vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight clashes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the teams)