Stuttgart vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Stuttgart will host Bochum at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday (October 15) afternoon in the Bundesliga.

The Reds have had a difficult start to their season, prompting the dismissal of manager Pellegrino Matarazzo after a poor run of results. They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Union Berlin in their last league outing. Stuttgart looked set to come away with a point before their opponents clinched the winner 15 minutes from time.

Stuttgart are 17th in the league table with five points picked up so far. They are just one point above their weekend opponents and will look to widen that gap on Saturday.

Bochum, meanwhile, have also had their struggles this season and have had their manager lose his job. New boss Thomas Letsch has led the visitors to their first league win of the campaign last time out. Der Blau picked up a shock but well-deserved 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Vonovia-Ruhrstadion.

Nevertheless, the visitors have picked up four points from nine games this season and sit rock-bottom in the standings. They will now look to pick up back-to-back wins this weekend.

Stuttgart vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Stuttgart and Bochum. The hosts have won 13 of those games, while the visitors have won just three.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The Reds are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Bochum are the only team in the Bundesliga to have lost all four away games this season.

Stuttgart have picked up just two points at home this season, the fewest in the German top flight.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 23.

Stuttgart vs Bochum Prediction

Stuttgart have lost their last three league games on the bounce and are the only Bundesliga team yet to win a game this season. They have won just one of their last eight home league games and could struggle again.

Meanwhile, Bochum's latest result snapped their eight-game winless streak, and the visitors will look to build on that. They are, however, winless on the road this season and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-1 Bochum

Stuttgart vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last ten games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last six games.)

Poll : 0 votes