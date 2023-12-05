Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Stuttgart will entertain Borussia Dortmund at the MHPArena in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Both teams registered 1-0 home wins in the previous round. The hosts eased past Union Berlin in the last round thanks to Deniz Undav's 45th-minute strike. Dortmund registered a 1-0 triumph over Hoffenheim, with Marco Reus scoring the match-winner in the 43rd minute.

Undav has scored in his last three appearances for the club and in their previous outing, his 17th-minute strike and Serhou Guirassy's second-half penalty helped them to a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions after losing to the hosts in the Bundesliga earlier this month. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 117 times in all competitions thus far. These games have been contested closely between them, with the visitors having a narrow 48-43 lead in wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

They have met five times in the DFB-Pokal thus far. Dortmund have the upper hand in these games as well, with a 3-2 lead in wins.

The hosts head into the match on a three-game winning run across all competitions, scoring two goals apiece in these games.

Stuttgart's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in November was their first triumph over their northern rivals since 2020.

The hosts have lost just twice in their last 12 games across all competitions.

The visitors have lost just once in their last five away meetings against the hosts, recording three wins.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Die Roten have lost just once in their last 11 home games across all competitions, recording eight wins. They are unbeaten in their two meetings against the visitors in 2023, outscoring them 5-4 in these games.

Nikolas Nartey, Hiroki Ito, and Lilian Egloff are confirmed absentees for Sebastian Hoeneß while Roberto Massimo missed the game against Werder Bremen and faces a late fitness test.

Die Borussen have lost just once in their last five games across all competitions, with that loss coming against the hosts last month. They have won just one of their last four away games and have just one loss in that period as well.

Edin Terzić will likely welcome back Ramy Bensebaini, Salih Özcan, and Niklas Süle from illness but Marcel Lotka, Felix Nmecha, Julien Duranville, and Sébastien Haller remain unavailable. Nico Schlotterbeck was subbed off through a muscle injury against Leverkusen and is likely to sit this one out.

Both teams head into the game in great form, so the match should make for an interesting watch. Serhou Guirassy is back from an injury and, having scored in the league meetings against the visitors last month, they will look to find the back of the net again.

Considering the home advantage for Stuttgart and their recent form against Dortmund, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Deniz Undav to score or assist any time - Yes